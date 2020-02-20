Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MCHX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Marchex has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 55,981 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,253,694 shares of company stock worth $4,125,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

