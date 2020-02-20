Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,039,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,436,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

