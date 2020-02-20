Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,039,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,436,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Torchlight Energy Resources Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Torchlight Energy Resources Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
VEON Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
VEON Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Washington Federal Coverage Initiated at Stephens
Washington Federal Coverage Initiated at Stephens
Wave Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Wave Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medtronic PT Raised to $127.00 at Cfra
Medtronic PT Raised to $127.00 at Cfra


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report