$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.30. AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

