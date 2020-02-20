NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 248 Consensus PT from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248 ($3.26).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $640.45 million and a PE ratio of 48.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.02. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.70 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

