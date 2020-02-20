Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

ATXI opened at $9.72 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

