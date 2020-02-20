NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NCNA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. NuCana has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $176.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NuCana by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

