NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of NCNA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. NuCana has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $176.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.05.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
