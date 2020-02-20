Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

MNRL stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

