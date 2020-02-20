Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

