Bessemer Group Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

