Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWBK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

