Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 227.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,770,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $3,352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

