Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 692 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

