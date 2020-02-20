Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

