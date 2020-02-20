Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $139.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.