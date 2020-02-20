Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,952 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 166,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,424.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

