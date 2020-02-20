Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

