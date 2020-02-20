Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 359,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.84.

Albemarle stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

