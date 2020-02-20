Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 59.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,865,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 52,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 132,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,424.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.