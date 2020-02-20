Bessemer Group Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

