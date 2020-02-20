Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

