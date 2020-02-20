Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.79%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.