Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,106,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.