Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 865 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,239 shares of company stock worth $11,053,671 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $291.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $301.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.