Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AIR opened at $45.26 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

