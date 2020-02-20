Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDXX stock opened at $290.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.98 and its 200-day moving average is $271.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

