Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $150.40 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $151.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

