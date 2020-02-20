Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of JXI stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $64.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.