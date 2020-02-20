Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 480 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,424.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

