Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

