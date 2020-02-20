Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 233 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.