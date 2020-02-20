Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

