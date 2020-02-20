Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,371 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

