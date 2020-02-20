Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

