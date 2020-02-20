Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 163,426 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000.

KBWD stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

