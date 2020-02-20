Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,846 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,023 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 115,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $22.77 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

