Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

SNSR stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

