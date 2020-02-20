Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TRN opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

