Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Community Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 965.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

