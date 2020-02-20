Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14,308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 369,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE:SKT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

