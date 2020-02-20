DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 755,026 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 155,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of KAR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

