Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,890,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,522 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $15.08.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.