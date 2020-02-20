DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,726 shares of company stock worth $4,744,585. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

