DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 2,924 Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Itau Corpbanca in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itau Corpbanca has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

