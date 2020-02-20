Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

