DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 83,600 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

