Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

