Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $56.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

