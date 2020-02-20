DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $31,000 Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Qudian by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Qudian Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $666.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

