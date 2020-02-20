Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,978 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 147,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

Shares of ETB opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.