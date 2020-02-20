DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of PFGC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

